Google Chat rolls out massive redesign on Android and iOS

Google Chat is currently on a roll. After the recent redesign of the web version, Google is expanding and coming up with a massive redesign on Android and iOS platforms, along with its new icon.

It seems to be a part of a conscious choice of a new design refresh for its app, which we have also seen in the Google App’s search bar, as well as Google Maps.

Here’s what coming with Google Chat’s new redesign

According to Google, Google Chat is getting the bottom navigation bar with four tabs/sections, similar to the iterated changes coming to the web version.

In contrast, Chat and Spaces were the only two tabs available in the previous version.

Home : “helps you stay on top of all conversions in one unified view, with a filter that allows you to drill down to unread messages.”

: “helps you stay on top of all conversions in one unified view, with a filter that allows you to drill down to unread messages.” Spaces : “See a compact list of all your spaces, including pinned conversations at the top of the list.”

: “See a compact list of all your spaces, including pinned conversations at the top of the list.” Direct messages : “See a compact list of all your 1:1 and group messages, including pinned conversations at the top of the list.”

: “See a compact list of all your 1:1 and group messages, including pinned conversations at the top of the list.” Mentions: “helps you easily find messages from conversations and spaces where you’ve been mentioned.”

Source: Google

The four new additions are available at the bottom in a pill-shaped container, just above the bottom bar with a new chat floating action button at the right.

Google also shared the new look of the update in the integrated Gmail app. While we welcome the new addition, it makes the Gmail mobile app look cluttered.

The redesign will start rolling out on Android and iOS platforms in the coming weeks for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.”

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news