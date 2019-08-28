Google Maps now pairs transit directions with biking and ride-sharing options

Google Maps can now help you plan how to get from A to Z even better, with new linking options for those using transit. Now, your transit directions will also pair up with biking and ride-share options so you can get to your destination using multiple transportation modes.

That means that information from Uber or Lyft, or tailored routes for cycling, will show up as options during the route planning stages.

If you’re dependent on transit to get around, or live in a major metro area, this new update from Google Maps is going to be awesome for you. Sure, it’s great that you already can see your bus or train times, ETAs, and delays, but what about the last mile? I mean, chances are that your destination isn’t right outside your station or stop.

Now, you can chain your journey from transit to other options, so you can get where you need to be:

If you’re choosing ridesharing, you’ll get options between the various companies, information on pricing, estimated wait, traffic on the route and when your bus or train departs

Biking will show routes tailored for cyclists, plus all the necessary for the transit portion of your route

The new pairings of transit directions with ride-sharing and biking will roll out to iOS users starting today. Android users also get the transit plus ride-sharing linkup starting today, with transit plus biking coming soon.

