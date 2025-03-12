Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The first set of Google Pixel 10 series renders has just hit the internet, showcasing the upcoming Pixels in familiar color schemes. It includes Pixel 10 in Rose, Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in Hazel.

While design-wise, all the models look eerily familiar, especially Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, with no visible design changes, on the other hand, the base Pixel 10 renders show a noticeably larger camera bar, which includes an extra camera.

Hey, there’s a new camera on the Pixel 10

Image: Android Headlines

Google’s Pixel 9 series was one of the best offerings from the company in years, and it remains true to this date, which is the reason the Pixel fans are eagerly looking forward to the Google Pixel 10 series.

A few interesting titbits of these devices have already been leaked, including Google’s Tensor G5 processor, which would feature on these devices.

Now, we have the high-quality CAD renders of all three phones in the Pixel 10 lineup, courtesy of OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines.

According to the report, the base Pixel 10 will stick with a 6.3-inch display, but the publication insists the device will feature three cameras on the rear, which is a first and very surprising claim.

For the last few generations, including the Pixel 9 series, the base model only features two cameras, outlining the difference between the base and higher-end Pixel phones in the series.

Hence, this is a significant change that could potentially blur the line between the base Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro and may even provide Google with the opportunity to raise the price of the base model Pixel beyond its predecessor’s.

The shape of the sensor in the render suggests the extra sensor is a periscope zoom camera, but the CAD renders are known to be often wrong about these matters, so take it with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, OnLeaks is quite confident about the change showcased in the renders. He even doubles down on it, stating that we’re going to have three rear cameras on the base Pixel 10.

Since many of you are asking… Yes, as shown on the highly detailed renders made by my man @iDesigner3D, the base #Google #Pixel10 comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a Telephoto/Periscope… pic.twitter.com/dTGwoLritZ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 11, 2025

As for the dimensions, the Pixel 10 will reportedly measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, which is only 0.1mm thicker than its predecessor.

Image: Android Headlines

As for the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, they look identical to their respective Pixel 9 series predecessors, but the report states the Pixel 10 Pro will be a hair thicker at 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm.

The 10 Pro XL will only have a 0.1mm difference in thickness from its predecessor, but the difference will be imperceptible with such a small change in thickness.

Also, the leak is missing the renders of Google’s next-generation foldable, which we expect will hit the internet soon, presuming Google is working on it in the first place.

