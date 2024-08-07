KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Google’s Pixel event is just around the corner, in about two weeks on August 13, and leaks are coming in hot and heavy. The latest leak gives us a sneak peek at the camera specs of Google’s upcoming book-style foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

91Mobiles recently spilled the beans on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold‘s camera specs, revealing that it popped up in the Camera FV-5 database.

According to the listing, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will sport a pixel-binned 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture on its back.

The Camera FV-5 listing also spills that the primary sensor will come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). However, it doesn’t give us the lowdown on the rest of the rear camera sensors.

Instead, it jumps straight to the selfie camera, stating it will be a 10MP sensor with EIS, a f/2.2 aperture, and a larger 77.8-degree FOV.

A minor upgrade over the original Pixel Fold

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

Interestingly, after going through the report, it’s pretty clear that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is only getting minor camera upgrades over the original Pixel Fold.

The original Fold offered the same 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will presumably offer.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold sports an 8MP selfie camera, while the cover display features a 9.5MP sensor.

The report just mentions a 10MP front camera. So, while we’re not sure if it’s for the internal or the cover screen, a 10MP sensor is still a minor upgrade.

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

Although the report doesn’t dish on the specs of the rest of the rear camera array, the publication has added that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to sport a 10.5MP ultrawide lens and a 10.8MP telephoto, which is quite close to the original Fold’s specs.

So, it seems like Google isn’t really putting all its eggs in the camera basket for its foldable this year. Instead, the focus is on the redesign.

Google just dropped a teaser showing off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a swanky champagne gold/cream color. Looks like they’ve ditched the classic Pixel visor for a snazzy new camera island.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold finally appeared in the wild

Image: Android Authority

In a bit of a surprise, Android Authority reported that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted in the wild.

In the image, the device was sporting an Obsidian colorway while covered in an official Porcelain colored case equipped with the trademark “G” in the center.

Most importantly, we got a clear look at the 9 Pro Fold’s camera island, and it doesn’t look too awkwardly protruding.

Even if it’s a bit of a letdown, it’s too late for Google to make changes now, so there’s no point in sweating it.

Either way, get ready for the Pixel event, which is just a week away on August 13. On that day, we’ll get the full scoop on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the Google Pixel 3, which will be available in two sizes for the first time, and probably the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which will have a minor redesign and new cheerful colors.

What are your expectations for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Share your insights with us in the comments, or join the conversation on our social media channels—let’s discuss what features excite you the most!

