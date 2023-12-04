Hurry, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is down to an insane $299



The Google Pixel Watch 2, a smartwatch that’s more than just a pretty face, is currently being practically given away at a mind-boggling $299.99!

Yup, this little wonder usually retails for $350, but for a limited time, you can snag it for less than three Benjamins!

Google Pixel Watch 2 $349.99 $299.99 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a sleek, lightweight smartwatch packed with advanced health tracking features, a resilient battery, and a robust performance chip. It's an excellent companion for health-conscious individuals seeking a blend of style and functionality What We Like: The Google Pixel Watch 2 is currently available at its lowest price to date, making it the perfect time to upgrade your wearable tech.

With its advanced health tracking capabilities, it's an excellent choice for those looking to keep a closer eye on their health.

The watch's robust battery life and fast charging feature ensure you're never left without your digital companion.

The Pixel Watch 2's sleek design and lightweight structure make it a comfortable and stylish choice for everyday wear. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What’s great about the Pixel Watch 2

Now, let’s dive into what makes this deal hotter than a smartphone left in the sun. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is not just a gadget; it’s a lifestyle.

With its sleek, 100% recycled aluminum body, this smartwatch is a testament to Google’s commitment to style and the environment.

Weighing 10% lighter than its predecessor, this watch promises to be as light on your wrist as it is on your wallet.

The Pixel Watch 2 is like having a personal assistant, gym buddy, and health consultant all wrapped into one stylish package.

Internally, it’s been souped up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip for better performance and a battery life that lasts up to 24 hours with always-on display.

Fast charging? It’s got that too. Fifteen minutes of charging gives you 7 hours of go time.

Health and fitness tracking capabilities? Check! With new heart rate, skin temperature, and electrodermal activity sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 provides accurate readings to inform you about your health.

Not to mention, it can detect irregular heart rhythms and monitor blood oxygen levels.

To get your hands on this hot deal, head over to Amazon, Best Buy, or Target before this deal disappears into the digital ether.

Google Pixel Watch 2 $349.99 $299.99 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a sleek, lightweight smartwatch packed with advanced health tracking features, a resilient battery, and a robust performance chip. It's an excellent companion for health-conscious individuals seeking a blend of style and functionality Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news