Google Shopping has a slick new price comparison and deal notifications feature

With the holiday shopping season slowly creeping up on us, Google wants to give you more reasons to use Google Shopping. To entice more users to its shopping hub, Google is releasing a helpful price comparison and deal notifications feature to Google search.

So, the next time you’re looking to buy something, head over to Google search (via the Shopping tab) or the Google Shopping page. Drop in the search field what you’re looking for, and the price insights tool lets you “quickly see whether the price offered for an item is high, low, or typical, compared to other prices from across the web and in nearby stores.”

From here, you can utilize the new “deal alerts” feature that notifies you when a worthwhile deal pops up. The kicker here is that it requires you to have a Google account, but that makes sense. You can track all the deal alerts in your Google account’s My Activity overview. Additionally, these alerts are sent to your email if you prefer to be notified that way.

There’s a couple of more features that include shipping prices as well as local stores offering deals, but you can read up more on that here. Google says these new Google Shopping features are starting to be rolled out to users in the U.S. Additionally, if you’re hunting for worthwhile tech deals, you can always follow our Deals page too.

