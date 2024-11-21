Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Well, butter my biscuits and call me a plumber, have we got a deal for you today

You know how we’re all just one tiny, unassuming water leak away from transforming our homes into indoor swimming pools? Yeah, not exactly the kind of pool party you were hoping for, am I right?

So, let’s talk about the GoveeLife Water Leak Detector. This little gadget is like your home’s personal lifeguard, keeping an eye out for any unwanted water shenanigans. And right now, it’s 45% off on Amazon. To get the discount, enter promo code EYMSYWYL at checkout.

That’s right, folks. For less than the cost of a plumber’s hourly rate, you can snag this three-pack for just $36.99. It usually costs $69.99.

Promo Code: EYMSYWYL GoveeLife WiFi Water Ieak Detector 2 for Home 3-Pack $69.99 The GoveeLife Water Leak Detector is a reliable, long-range device designed to alert you of water leaks in real-time. It offers high sensitivity, voice assistant compatibility, and an impressive battery life, all within a waterproof casing.

Now, let’s dive into what makes this aquatic watchdog so special. First off, it’s got App & Email Real-time Alerts.

So whether you’re out grabbing groceries or chilling on a beach somewhere, this device will send you an instant heads-up if it detects any H2O tomfoolery at home.

Need some more convincing?

You know those times when you’re knee-deep in a Netflix binge and can’t be bothered to look at your phone? Well, this leak detector has covered you with its Voice Assistant Reminder.

Just ask Alexa or use the GoveeHome App to check if your basement is doubling as a water reservoir.

And speaking of basements, this device boasts an extremely long range, thanks to its LoRa technology. It can connect up to 100 sensors and deliver information smoothly, even from areas that are usually as signal-friendly as a black hole.

Image: KnowTechie

But what about accuracy, you ask? With its high sensitivity, the GoveeLife Water Leak Detector has six sensor probes ready to detect even the tiniest leaks and activate an alarm up to 100dB. That’s louder than your average rock concert, folks.

Oh, and did I mention it’s IP66 Waterproof? I mean, it better be! This means this gadget can hang out in wet/damp areas longer than a duck in a pond.

Plus, one battery can last over two years under normal usage. So you can set it, forget it, and go back to your Netflix marathon with peace of mind.

Again, this water leak detector is all yours for just $60. Not only that, but you’re getting four sensors. This is arguably one of the best smart home deals we’ve hosted in a while, so seriously consider getting one.

Remember, this deal is only available through September 10. So, unless you fancy turning your living room into a water park, I’d suggest you grab this deal faster than a cat avoids water. Stay dry, my friends!

Use Code: EYMSYWYL GoveeLife WiFi Water Ieak Detector 3-Pack $69.99 Deal Rating: 4.5 What We Like: The device sends immediate notifications via app or email.

It integrates with Alexa, allowing for hands-free monitoring and alerts.

it can cover large areas, ideal for larger homes or properties.

With six sensor probes, the device can detect even minor leaks, offering protection against potential water damage.

