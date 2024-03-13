With warmer nights closing in, it’s time to add a splash of color to your outdoor living space with the Govee Outdoor LED Strip Light.

Not only will this Govee light strip look fantastic (and honestly, I can tell you it really does), but it’s also on sale right now and it’s a discount worth your attention.

The Govee RGBIC Outdoor LED Strip Light is usually available for $79.99, but you can get it for $49.99, which is $30 off.

Govee RGBIC Outdoor LED Strip Light The Govee RGBIC Outdoor LED strip light is amazing for any house and can give you unique control over the way it all looks, especially on holidays. You get fantastic control over every section of the light strip with the Govee app. What We Like: 32-feet long, which is enough fost most home fronts.

Great control over Govee app.

Built-in personal assistant support.

Great control over Govee app.

Transform your outdoors with Govee

This Govee light strip is as awesome as it gets. It’s a 32-feet long lighting solution that features smart voice control; compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Instead of digging around for your phone, launching the app, and fiddling with the features, you can just use your voice to adjust brightness, colors, and more.

The Govee strip light is equipped with RGBIC lighting effects. This technology allows individual segments of the strip to display multiple colors simultaneously, providing an exceptional color experience that will make your outdoor area come alive.

Customize your home’s lighting

Through the Govee Home App, you can fully customize your lighting experience. Adjust brightness, and color saturation, or choose from over 16 million color options to match your mood or event.

You can also sync the lights with your favorite tunes using music mode or explore 64+ preset scene modes for the perfect ambiance.

So, for St. Patrick’s Day, you can turn your light on green, go for orange on Halloween, and red on Christmas. That’s pretty awesome if you ask us, so go ahead and place your order for the Govee RGBIC LED Strip Light.

