Deals
Govee outdoor Neon Rope lights fall to an incredible $129
Grab these Govee outdoor neon rope lights for just $129.99 and treat yourself to a backyard party upgrade. Race you to the checkout!
NOTE: You’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership to get Amazon’s Prime Big Deals pricing. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
Party people, listen up: We’ve got some seriously lit news for your next rager. Govee’s 32.8ft outdoor neon rope lights are currently 35% off, dropping the price down to just $129.99. I don’t need to tell you that’s an absolute steal.
But you’ll want to act fast as this deal expires on October 11.
This Govee rope light deal has some seriously amazing features to highlight. Let’s dive in:
Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2
Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!
The Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights offer delicate lighting effects with an improved design, perfect for Halloween decorations. At 32.8 feet long, these neon lights can be easily bent to fit any pattern. Featuring RGBIC technology with 64 scene modes and 16 million colors, they enhance your outdoor ambiance.
These lights are perfect for amping up your outdoor fun. We’re talking next-level garden parties, patio chill sessions, or just some general backyard vibing.
With 64 scene modes and 16 million freakin’ color options, you can customize your mood lighting to perfection. I’m personally partial to a smooth purple ombre moment.
And get this – the lights are completely waterproof with an IP67 rating. No need to stress about the weather ruining your decor. Rain or shine, these neon ropes will keep the party going strong.
The angled ground stakes make installation a breeze, too. Stick ’em in the dirt, and you’re good to glow.
Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!
Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.
Now, let’s talk about smart controls.
You can easily command these lights via Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Govee app. Set timers, select colors, and turn up/ down the brightness – your wish is their command.
There’s even a music mode that syncs the lights to your favorite jams. Total immersion, baby!
At this price, you can’t go wrong. Outdoor entertaining season doesn’t last forever. Take advantage of the deal and snag yourself some mood-setting magic, stat.
Just imagine your next soirée illuminated in dazzling style! Your guests will be begging for your hosting secrets.
Okay, I’m done gushing. Grab these Govee outdoor neon rope lights for just $129.99 and treat yourself to a backyard party upgrade. Race you to the checkout!
The Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights offer delicate lighting effects with an improved design, perfect for Halloween decorations. At 32.8 feet long, these neon lights can be easily bent to fit any pattern. Featuring RGBIC technology with 64 scene modes and 16 million colors, they enhance your outdoor ambiance.
- Delicate Lighting Effects: The Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights offer intricate and captivating lighting effects, perfect for enhancing any outdoor setting.
- Versatile Length: With a generous 32.8-foot length, these neon lights can be effortlessly shaped to suit your desired Halloween decorations or year-round outdoor decor.
- Vibrant RGBIC Lighting: Featuring RGBIC technology, these LED rope lights allow you to choose from 64 scene modes and a staggering 16 million colors, enabling you to create a customized outdoor ambiance.
- Weatherproof Durability: Designed to withstand the elements, these lights are IP67 waterproof, ensuring their performance in various weather conditions.
- Easy Installation: The package includes 30 mounting clips and screws for hassle-free wall mounting, as well as angled and normal ground sticks for flexible installation options.
- Smart Voice Control: Manage your outdoor decor effortlessly with voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing convenient control
Editors Recommendations:
- Save up to 50% on Nanoleaf devices this Prime Day
- Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $150 with this Prime Day subscriber deal
- Score 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $26
- Save 22% off the Kindle Scribe in this early Prime Day deal
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks