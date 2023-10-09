Save 22% off the Kindle Scribe in this early Prime Day deal

It’s time for Prime Day once again, but you won’t have to wait until tomorrow to get all the good deals. Stick around, though, as the deals will keep coming over the next few days.

This deal will help you stay organized, entertained, and productive. That’s right, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is on sale, with its e-ink screen, Paperwhite glow, and stylus support.

This versatile e-reader is also a digital notebook, perfect for jotting down your inner thoughts before you forget. You can also scribble notes while you read any of the millions of Kindle books, PDFs, or any other supported files.

The only Kindle with a pen, the Scribe can convert your handwriting to text because while you might be able to read your handwriting, not everyone else can. Amirite?

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

It’s also got the longest battery life of any Kindle, according to Amazon, so you should get months of reading or weeks of writing on a single charge. We’d like to see a certain fruity company’s tablets accomplish that.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) $339.99 $264.99 The Kindle Scribe is the first e-reader from Amazon to support a stylus. That means you can annotate, draw, and give yourself notes on any document or ebook you read. That makes you more productive, or you can use it for journaling. What We Like: 10.2-inch e-ink screen with stylus support so you can add notes to your documents

Huge catalog of Kindle ebooks to read

Front-lit screen, just like on the Paperwhite Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The best thing about this deal isn’t the deep discount; it’s that you don’t even need a Prime membership to take advantage of it.

That’s right, you don’t need a Prime membership, but you might want to pick one up anyway. That’s because on October 10, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts, which will be choc-full of deals you will need a membership to use.

We’re expecting deals on almost every electronic device imaginable during Prime Day, so sign up for a free trial today. That way, you’ll be ready for the deluge of deals in the morning.

Amazon Prime - 30 Day Free Trial Experience Amazon Prime's array of benefits with a free 30-day trial. Enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, exclusive access to deals, and fast delivery options. Ideal for tech enthusiasts seeking convenience and value in one package. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news