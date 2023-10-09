Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $150 with this Prime Day subscriber deal

It’s Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event this week, starting tomorrow, October 10 and running through October 11. You don’t have to wait to get a great deal, though, as early discounts are already live.

Like this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni smart TV, which is under $150 for Prime subscribers in this invite-only deal. Under $150!

This fully-featured smart TV usually goes for $375.99, so this is a whopping 60% off the usual price. That’s a $226 discount, all for the taking.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the Dolby Vision-enabled version (that’s the 65-inch and 75-inch versions), but that’s okay. You still get HDR 10 and HLG, which are far more common formats.

You also get a 4K resolution, three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.1 with eARC, Ethernet, and a remote that has Alexa voice control built in.

Early Prime Day deal saves you 60% off this great 50-inch Fire TV

Prime Members get this for $150 Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni smart TV This Amazon Fire TV Omni series is 50-inches of televisual pleasure, stuffed with 4K resolution, support for HDR10 and HLG, and Dolby Digital audio processing. That's a ton of cool entertainment power, and it's controllable via Alexa, so you never have to worry about losing the remote. What We Like: 50-inches of screen space with 4K resolution and HDR support

Hands-free navigation with Alexa built in

Smart TV powered by Fire TV

Can use for video calling by plugging in a USB webcam Price: $149.99 Check Availability

And remember, this deal is exclusive to Prime Members only. It’s available by invitation, so you’ll have to hit the yellow invitation button under the price on the Amazon listing.

If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. It won’t cost a cent, and you’ll be able to take advantage of this deal, and every deal this week during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Prime - 30 Day Free Trial Experience Amazon Prime's array of benefits with a free 30-day trial. Enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, exclusive access to deals, and fast delivery options. Ideal for tech enthusiasts seeking convenience and value in one package. Check Availability

