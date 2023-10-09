Deals
Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $150 with this Prime Day subscriber deal
Save big on this large 4K Fire TV in this early Prime Day deal.
It’s Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event this week, starting tomorrow, October 10 and running through October 11. You don’t have to wait to get a great deal, though, as early discounts are already live.
Like this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni smart TV, which is under $150 for Prime subscribers in this invite-only deal. Under $150!
This fully-featured smart TV usually goes for $375.99, so this is a whopping 60% off the usual price. That’s a $226 discount, all for the taking.
Now, it’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the Dolby Vision-enabled version (that’s the 65-inch and 75-inch versions), but that’s okay. You still get HDR 10 and HLG, which are far more common formats.
You also get a 4K resolution, three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.1 with eARC, Ethernet, and a remote that has Alexa voice control built in.
Early Prime Day deal saves you 60% off this great 50-inch Fire TV
This Amazon Fire TV Omni series is 50-inches of televisual pleasure, stuffed with 4K resolution, support for HDR10 and HLG, and Dolby Digital audio processing. That's a ton of cool entertainment power, and it's controllable via Alexa, so you never have to worry about losing the remote.
- 50-inches of screen space with 4K resolution and HDR support
- Hands-free navigation with Alexa built in
- Smart TV powered by Fire TV
- Can use for video calling by plugging in a USB webcam
And remember, this deal is exclusive to Prime Members only. It’s available by invitation, so you’ll have to hit the yellow invitation button under the price on the Amazon listing.
If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. It won’t cost a cent, and you’ll be able to take advantage of this deal, and every deal this week during Prime Big Deal Days.
