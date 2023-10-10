Save up to 50% on Nanoleaf devices this Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, with deep discounts on all kinds of electronics. This particular deal will brighten up your life, and you’ll be beaming from ear to ear about the amount of money you’ll save.

Nanoleaf is deeply discounting almost everything that they make, from geometric lighting kits to bias strips and downlights for the rest of your home.

We love everything Nanoleaf makes, not just because they’re a mainstay of gamers and streamers. They’re just great fun to put up and sync to your music, like the graphic equalizers of yore.

Like the Nanoleaf 4D Immersive Lightstrip Kit, which comes with the Nanoleaf 4D camera and either 65 inches or 85 inches of Smart Gradient Lightstrip to line the back edges of your TV or computer monitor with.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Once set up, the camera reads the content on the screen, and adjusts the LEDs on the strips to extend the lighting colors onto your wall. It’s damn impressive in action, and makes watching movies even better.

For Prime Day, you can save $20 off the kits, so your TV viewing gets more immersive for less.

Save $20 with Prime Big Day Deals Nanoleaf 4D - Immersive Lightstrip Kit The Nanoleaf 4D TV Sync Camera and Smart Gradient Lightstrip Kit is a bias lighting system to make TVs up to 65" more immersive by extending the onscreen colors past the bezels. Lighting effects include 1D white bias, 2D dominant color, 3D multiple colors, and 4D exact match of the onscreen action. Price: $79.99 What We Like: Make your TV viewing or gaming experience more immersive by mirroring the onscreen colors behind your screen

Full kit comes with 4D camera, lightstrips, and mounting accessories

Syncs with your entire Nanoleaf system Check Availability See at Nanoleaf KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If you’ve already got a Nanoleaf setup, perhaps you just want to add some more bias lighting under your cupboards or around your office.

With this Prime Day deal, you can save over 50% on the Nanoleaf Essentials 1M Lightstrip Extension and cover your home in ARGB addressable glowing goodness.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

The best part is that it’s compatible with Matter or Wi-Fi, so you can connect it to your existing Nanoleaf or smart home equipment.

Save $10 with Prime Big Deal Days Nanoleaf Essentials 1M Lightstrip Extension Add another 40-inches of ARGB addressable color to your Nanoleaf system with this light strip, which supports Matter and Wi-Fi for wireless control and access. Price: $9.99 What We Like: Affordable way to extend your Nanoleaf lighting setup

Works with Matter to sync with your existing smart home

Connect up to 10m without dimming Check Availability See at Nanoleaf KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime Member with an active subscription to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days deals.

If you’re not a current member, remember that you can sign up for a free 30-day trial at any time, then take advantage of all the deep discounts on offer.

After that, if you don’t see enough value from the many perks Prime membership gives you, just cancel before the subscription converts to a paid one–and you won’t be charged a cent.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Amazon Prime - 30 Day Free Trial Experience Amazon Prime's array of benefits with a free 30-day trial. Enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, exclusive access to deals, and fast delivery options. Ideal for tech enthusiasts seeking convenience and value in one package. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news