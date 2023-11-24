Black Friday deal drops Govee outdoor spotlights to $50 (45% off)

For anyone looking to jazz up their outdoor space without shelling out hundreds, we’ve got just the ticket.

We’re talking about Govee’s IP65 waterproof outdoor spotlights, currently going for $49.99 – an incredible 45% drop directly on Amazon.

Now, even cheapskates have no excuse not to host a memorable backyard soirée.

Govee Outdoor Spot Lights 4.5 $89.99 $49.99 ($25.00 / Count) Govee Outdoor Spot Lights, a two-pack set designed for exterior usage, offer color-changing landscape lighting with robust and precise illumination. They are waterproof, heatproof and facilitate Wi-Fi voice control via Alexa or Google Home. What We Like: Significant Savings: At $49.99 from the original $89.99 price tag on Amazon - that's an impressive 45% off - this deal offers substantial savings without compromising product quality.

Color Variety & Synchronization: With over 16 million colors to choose from, these lights also sync with music creating a customizable ambience for your outdoor space.

3.Weather Resistant & Durable: Being IP65 Waterproof and heatproof makes these spotlights tough enough to withstand adverse weather conditions prolonging their lifespan. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

So why is everyone raving about these path lights?

For starters, you get stronger and more focused lighting, offering exceptional color-changing landscape effects without setting your wallet ablaze – they might be small, but they pack quite a punch.

But it doesn’t stop there: Got bad weather messing up all your plans? Ha! Not anymore – thanks to their spectacular waterproof and heatproof qualities.

Ever wanted bouncer-level control over who gets in, where, and when but hate leaving your comfy couch indoors?

With these babies, you can sit back and control your outside world from the inside with Wi-Fi voice control that works seamlessly with Alexa and Google Home.

And just when you think it couldn’t get any better – hello, various app functions

Video: YouTube

Fancied waking up to a tropical sunrise right in your backyard without actually being anywhere near the equator? Done!

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Feeling a bit blue today? Literally, paint your yard shades of sapphire or cobalt or…well, over 16 million color options at least!

Oh, did I mention they sync with music, too?

At this price point and feature list longer than Santa’s naughty list (probably), it’s an absolute steal for homeowners who desire quality illumination.

Whether looking to enchant guests during BBQ nights or keep Mr. Fluffy safe during his midnight escapades – this is for everyone seeking high-quality outdoor lighting solutions without breaking the bank.

In other words, Host more parties (the fun ones where everyone keeps their pants on). Scare off predators stalking your pets’ cage (looking at you, Steve).

So go ahead – grab ’em before someone else does…and laugh all the way home while bathing in technicolor light schemes!

Govee Outdoor Spot Lights 4.5 $89.99 $49.99 ($25.00 / Count) Govee Outdoor Spot Lights, a two-pack set designed for exterior usage, offer color-changing landscape lighting with robust and precise illumination. They are waterproof, heatproof and facilitate Wi-Fi voice control via Alexa or Google Home. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news