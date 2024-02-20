Grab an Xbox Series S bundle at just $270 – limited-time deal

If you’re tired of constantly asking your friends for an invite to go over to their house just to play with their Xbox, well, this one is for you, bud. Buy your own for just $269.99.

Forget the standard $299 – your path to gaming supremacy and immersive experiences just got more affordable. And sure, a $30 discount doesn’t sound like much, but in the world of Xbox consoles, you’ll take what you can get.

Act fast, elevate your play, and join the ranks of smart gamers who know a legendary deal when they see one. This is your moment!

$30 OFF Xbox Series S - Starter Bundle $269.99 The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is an all-inclusive gaming package offering next-gen console gaming with a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate, marked at a promotional price of $269.99. What We Like: The Xbox Series S console equipped with a custom 512GB SSD, ensuring lightning-fast load times.

3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership offering a wide array of games.

Quick Resume feature promising seamless game transitions.

This gaming whizz is your nifty ticket to a universe of play, with a 512GB custom SSD for blazing-fast loads and jumps.

Hasten your wins with Quick Resume and lightning-quick load times. It’s all fired-up with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, ready to rocket you into a smooth 120 FPS gameplay.

3 Months FREE of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

But wait, we’ve got more. This isn’t just about a game console, you’d also score a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership that’d alley-oop you into hundreds of high-quality games.

Games, such as the new Starfield and Forza Motorsport, are yours for the taking as soon as they hit the Xbox Store. Not to mention the crowd favorites – Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5.

Highlights Description Game Pass Ultimate 3 months access, enabling hundreds of high-quality games. In the Box Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, high-speed HDMI cable, Power cable, x2 AA batteries, 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Storage Xbox Series S: 512GB custom SSD. Resume, Loading & Gameplay Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, Game play up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Game Access Early access to new games such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Full access to top titles on console and PC including F1, Battlefield™, and STAR WARS™ via EA Play membership.

Rest assured, pioneering multiplayer experiences and unlimited access to EA Play’s array of popular titles like F1, Battlefield, and STAR WARS wait in the wings, courtesy of Game Pass Ultimate.

How to get this deal

To seal the deal, nestled in the box is an Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and two AA batteries.

It’s got everything you need from the moment you unbox — your new era of gaming awaits with the Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle. This is a showstopper of a deal that is only available for a limited time, snag it before it’s gone!

