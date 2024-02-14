Grab an Echo Pop Kids at a 40% discount

We just found a fantastic Echo deal. This is no ordinary Echo we’re talking about – it’s the Echo Pop Kids, targeted squarely at the younger generation and decked out in Disney Princess or Marvel’s Avengers designs.

To top it all off, you get a whopping 40% off right now!

Normally this gem would cost you a cool $49.99, but right now it’s available for a sweet $29.99, making it an outright steal.

Echo Pop Kids $49.99 $29.99 The Echo Pop Kids comes in co-branded Marvel's Avengers and Disney Princess variations, each with themed content. They also bring the vast depth of Amazon Kids+ content for six months for free. What We Like: Fun, kid-friendly Alexa responses and explicit song filter for secure interaction.

Six-month Amazon Kids+ subscription offering interactive games and educational content.

Six-month Amazon Kids+ subscription offering interactive games and educational content.

Enhanced parental controls with daily time limit settings and activity review.

This smart speaker serves as a safe and fun companion for your kids. Think of it as a tech nanny that dishes out music from kid-friendly sources or answers your kids’ questions with homework help.

It’s not just a speaker. It’s like Aladdin’s Genie, popping out of a lamp, ready to please.

Your purchase gets you an extra side of fun – a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription. This is a treasure trove of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills.

Perfect for your little geniuses to learn, grow, and explore in a safe online environment.

Now, let’s talk about control. With Alexa’s built-in guardian-angel-like vibes, she’ll ensure your kids get only kid-friendly responses and are spared the explicit jams.

Yes, Alexa has your back! Plus, you can drop the curtain on fun times with handy time limits and review your kids’ activities at your leisure. It’s like having eyes in the back of your digital head.

To give your kids a sense of independence, the Echo Pop allows them to set up their timers and alarms, turn off smart lights, and call approved contacts,… you get the idea. It’s like a personal assistant who’s being paid in cookies and milk.

Wait, did we mention Hey Disney!? This new Alexa addition makes the Echo Pop Kids a virtual Disneyland. Kids can ask Mickey for the weather, get Dory or Olaf to set timers, and listen to their favorite Disney stories.

Oh, and don’t worry – Amazon won’t sell your family’s personal data. They’ve got you covered with privacy controls at every layer, including a mic-off button for ultimate peace of mind.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and order your very own Echo Pop Kids for your little ones.

