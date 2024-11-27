Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Ah, the nostalgia! Grid Studio’s Black Friday madness wants to invade your walls with tech history.

The sale runs from November 26th through December 2nd (PST), with deals so good, it might just reboot your childhood memories.

Here’s what’s up for grabs: Grab 20% off all collections with the code BF20. Simple, right? Note: these juicy discounts spare you the torment of exclusions, but specials just sulk in their corner with fixed prices.

GridStudio Black Friday Sale GRID Studio offers a feast of nostalgia with their Black Friday deals, destined to captivate any tech enthusiast. Unlike their art, these deals aren't forever. Use code BF20 for a crisp 20% off (excluding specials) until December 2. Check Availability

Specials, though, make a serious case for your wallet’s affection. Check them out:

Aspiring tech historians, this one’s for you

Frame those old gadgets you couldn’t live without right next to the awkward middle school photos. Your wall deserves as much character as you did back then.

This sale’s not just about nostalgia. It’s art, people! Who says tech can’t also be decor? Unbox your favorites and immortalize them on your wall. Because let’s face it, your living room needs more than bland wallpaper and that old couch collection.

In Grid Studio’s Hall of Fame, every piece tells a story only a true geek could appreciate. So, get clicking. Retro never looked so good—or affordable. Learn more here.

