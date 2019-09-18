Hendrick’s, the gin company, made a smart speaker and I absolutely need it

Alright, there’s no rhyme or reason to this, but seriously, look at this new smart speaker from Hendrick’s (yea, the gin company). Seriously, look at it. I don’t know how we made it to liquor companies creating their own smart speaker, but here we are.

Anyways, meet Hendrick’s Horatio. Yup, you’re looking at a smart speaker. What does it have? Google Assistant? Alexa? Cortana? Honestly, who the hell knows. But here’s what we do know: It has a freaking a martini glass holder. Does your smart speaker have one of these? Probably not.

According to the product’s website, Horatio is handmade out of copper, brass, leather, and wood – including salvaged antique parts collected over many years. Hendrick’s says that “no two are exactly alike,” each of them being unique. Two American artists designed and created it.

But holy fuck, can we talk about the price? Hendricks expects people to spend $1,113 on this. Hmm, that’s a little extreme, but given the fact that there’s only five of these in the world, I guess that kind of makes sense.

As for technical specifics, the company didn’t offer any further details, other than the fact that the speaker responds in a “delightful British accent.” What’s even funnier is that Horatio won’t actually answer any of your queries in the way you think it would. Here’s what the company said in a recent press release:

“Horatio is a far-more sophisticated device that’s utterly independent of anything you may ask of it – indeed, you never know exactly what Horatio may say.”

Sounds good for just $1,113, right? Obviously, this is Hendrick’s pulling off a marketing gimmick, but man, why does this have to look so good? Either way, consider this a W for Hendrick’s because I absolutely want one. Will I pay over $1K to get it? Definitely not. Would I consider it? I mean, yeah, duh.

