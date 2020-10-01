Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for October 2020

It’s October, which means it’s time for another batch for free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you aren’t familiar, every month, PlayStation gives subscribers two free games that they can download and enjoy.

Unlike Microsoft, which has had a pretty lame selection of games over the past couple of months, Sony features fewer games, but typically they are of higher quality. This month is no exception, with the two PlayStation 4 titles both being decent pickups if you are looking for something new to play.

It’s worth mentioning here that you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus membership to continue to enjoy these titles.

Free PlayStation Plus games for October 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This month, PlayStation 4 gamers will get access to Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr. They will both be available starting on October 6, and until November 2.

If you are itching for a racing game, Payback is a solid title that admittedly is starting to show its age a bit, but still, free games are always a positive thing. Vampyr is an action roleplaying game and perfect for the spooky month of October.

Overall, both are solid pickups, and should feel right at home in your library of titles.

What do you think? Are you planning on downloading either of these titles? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.