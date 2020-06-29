Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for July 2020

It’s that time again, time to look at the free games Xbox users will get with Games with Gold. This month, like many recent months, is a bit underwhelming, but if you are looking for some new gaming experiences and hate spending money, there might be something here for you to sink your teeth into.

Just remember, you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to download these games. In addition, you’ll need an active subscription to enjoy these games in the future, even if you have already snagged them. You can also access these titles with Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Game Pass and an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Anyways, let’s dive into this month’s free games for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for July 2020

As you can see from the video above, there are a variety of options for players to pick up and play, but as mentioned in the lede, they are also just kinda meh. Saints Row 2 is a classic, sure, and WRC 8 will be a solid addition for racing fans, but Dunk Lords and Juju seem to be there just because.

Here is when the games will be available:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Available July 1 to 31 on Xbox One

– Available July 1 to 31 on Xbox One Dunk Lords – Available July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One

– Available July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One Saints Row 2 – Available July 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

– Available July 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Juju – Available July 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

If you are interested in any of these, make sure to snag them before they are gone.

What do you think? Interested in any of these games from Xbox Games with Gold this month? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

