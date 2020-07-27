Here’s our first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 in a newly leaked video

Samsung has a long history of not being able to keep upcoming devices under wraps, and that trend is continuing with the Galaxy Watch 3 being outed in an extensive hands-on video from TechTalkTV.

Sure, we’ve seen multiple leaks about the unannounced wearable that’s likely to be unveiled at Samsung’s latest Unpacked event on August 5, but until now we hadn’t seen the smartwatch in action.

The YouTuber has the 41mm version of the smartwatch, and he shows off everything from pairing (with the Galaxy Watch 3 name prominent) to the return of the physical rotating bezel, and the two control buttons on the right of the watch face. There is also supposedly a 44mm version in the works.

Both models will have IP68 water resistance and a 5ATM pressure rating, working out to 50m below the surface for up to ten minutes. Not exactly a diving watch, but it’s nice to know you can do a few lengths of the pool without removing it.

TechTalkTV also mentions that the new wearable has the usual heart rate sensor, but builds on that with ECG sensors and a freaking blood pressure monitor. Honestly, the Galaxy Watch 3 seems to be the one to buy if you’re serious about monitoring your health.

We won’t have long to wait before Samsung officially announces the watch, since it’s reported to be among the devices Samsung has ready for its August 5 Unpacked event. Until then, keep yourself busy by looking at the companion app, which leaked in the Google Play Store a few days ago.

