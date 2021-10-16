Hohem’s new iSteady Q is a versatile 4-1 selfie stick with a built-in tripod, gimbal, and more

Today’s smartphones are being delivered with more impressive cameras than I think any of us could have ever imagined. Whether you’re a vlogger, filmmaker, or just like taking pictures, all you need to capture great visuals nowadays is a decent smartphone. And a good selfie stick.

Hohem is one of the leaders in smartphone camera accessories, with an abundant selection of tripods and vlogging kits for both cameras and smartphones. The company has recently announced a new product, the iSteady Q.

The iSteady Q is a 4-in-1 selfie stick with a built-in tripod that adds to its versatility. Strapping your smartphone into the iSteady Q, you can use the device as a handheld stabilizer for recording on the go. The telescoping arm lets you extend your phone out so you can get that perfect selfie.

Image: KnowTechie

Then, of course, there’s a tripod. You can set the iSteady Q up in landscape mode and use the detachable controller to film scenes remotely. Or use the 360-degree face tracking option for a completely hands-free experience.

The iSteady Q selfie stick’s gimbal stabilizer helps you get better shots

The key to Hohem’s devices is the company’s built-in gimbal. Hohem’s gimbals use small, brushless motors combined with AI to help ensure that the camera stays steady through even some pretty erratic movements. The iSteady Q basically handles all of your camera stabilization for you, so you don’t have to worry about it.

The iSteady Q is Hohem’s cheapest entry to the market to date. At just $39.99, Hohem hopes to introduce a whole new user base to the benefits that you can get from a versatile selfie stick like the iSteady Q.

As an additional incentive to get you to try the iSteady Q, Hohem is offering a free selfie ring light for users who buy their new selfie stick. The company is only offering the free light as an incentive for a limited time while supplies last, so you’ll want to hop on this deal as soon as you can. Learn more at Hohem’s official website here.

