Holy shit, Xiaomi’s new wireless charging tech can charge your smartphone in 20 minutes

Apple might have increased its own wireless charging tech to 15W on the iPhone 12, but that’s paltry in the face of this new wireless charging tech from Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone maker just showed off an 80W wireless charging system. 80W! That’s over five times more power than Apple’s new system.

The demonstration used a modified Mi 10 Pro handset and showed it charging from zero all the way to 100-percent, all in 19 minutes. That’s a 4,000 mAh battery! It charged from 0- to 50-percent in eight minutes, which is just insanely fast.

That’s faster than most wired charging systems, let alone wireless ones. Now, we’ve got some questions about how reliable the system is over time. I mean, we all know normal wireless charging generates a lot of heat, and the more power you throw into charging, the more heat.

Did Xiaomi do anything fancy to keep the Mi 10 Pro cool? Is this just a proof-of-concept, in which case it’ll be a while to market as Xiaomi will have to figure out the heat issues, maybe with some kind of cooling system in the dock?

That builds on Xiaomi’s current fastest wireless charger, which came with the Mi 10 Ultra, at 50W. That’s only available in China, though, as it’s not been cleared for use in the U.S. If you want a fast wireless charger in the U.S., the only available option is the 30W charger for the OnePlus 8 Pro, which costs $70. That 30W takes just over an hour to charge the phone fully, though.

Unfortunately, when this charging technology will be made available to buyers in the U.S., it is still unclear at this time, but with the company lifting the veil on it, who knows, we might see it sooner than later.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.