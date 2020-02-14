How can I set up my VPN on my router?

One of the biggest benefits of setting up a VPN on your router is that the Virtual Private Network protects any device that connects to the internet through the router. This means you do not have to download and install various apps for all your devices. There are two ways you can go about this, one by purchasing a pre-installed router and the other to configure the router yourself.

The benefits of a VPN

A VPN offers numerous benefits all related to keeping you secure online. It can be used to:

Provide you with anonymity online;

Stop your ISP provider from spying on your online activities;

Offer encryption to keep your personal information from hackers;

Shield your files away from prying eyes if you work remotely;

Allow you to overcome geo-restrictions;

Beat censorship;

And more.

To take advantage of the above benefits you first have to choose a router or make sure you are comfortable with flashing your own router.

The pre-configured router

The pre-configured router is the easiest option of course. Many companies, such as Netgear sell routers that come with a VPN subscription. Basically, all you have to do is plug in the router and you are good to go.

However, this is typically the more expensive option and there is another option, sign up with a VPN provider and flash your own VPN supported router.

Configuring your router

You may already own a VPN supported router and if so you will save money, but if not you can purchase one.

Flashrouters is a good source offering routers recommend by a variety of well-known VPN providers.

To begin with, you will need to sign up with a VPN provider and then go to the download page to download the files required for flashing the router. Then follow the steps below.

Perform a hard reset of the router

To begin, perform a hard reset of your router. You can find instructions for your brand on the website of the router.

Hardwire the router

Next, hardwire the router to your computer instead of using wireless and open up Internet Explorer. Go to the login page of the router and login.

Select router upgrade

Using the control panel choose “Router upgrade” then browse for the file you downloaded from the website of your VPN and upload it. After it has uploaded, the router will reboot and you can move onto the next step.

Go to the router control panel

In the web browser, type the IP address of the router (192.168.11.1) then find the “Services” tab and “VPN” tab. Finally, enable “Start OpenVPN client”.

Configure the OpenVPN client

Configure the OpenVPN client using the settings offered by your provider and “Apply” the settings.

Congratulations, your router should now be connected to the VPN of your choice and any device you connect to the internet using the router can make use of the benefits.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: