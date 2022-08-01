How many chapters does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have?

The latest major JRPG has just dropped for the Nintendo Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the newest entry from Monolith Soft, offering dozens of hours of gameplay in a massive, open world. So, how many chapters are there in this game?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched on the Switch on July 29. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which builds upon the foundations its predecessor developed.

Early reviews of the game have been pretty good so far, with most people enjoying the new game early on. And the general consensus is that RPG fans will have tons of content to enjoy within the game. So, just how big is it?

How many chapters are in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Short answer: 7 chapters.

The story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 spans seven different chapters. Each chapter is unique, with its own themes and challenges to overcome. Here are the names of all seven chapters:

Chapter 1 – Ouroboros

– Ouroboros Chapter 2 – Moebius

– Moebius Chapter 3 – Saffronias

– Saffronias Chapter 4 – Life

– Life Chapter 5 – Eclipse

– Eclipse Chapter 6 – Choices

– Choices Chapter 7 – Time Moves Again

At first glance, seven chapters might not seem like much content. You might think you could get through seven chapters of a game in little to no time, so why are people saying that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has tons of content?

That’s because each chapter has around 10 to 12 hours of content available for you to complete. Each chapter will have its own storylines and quest chains that you’ll be able to spend tons of time doing.

Most early impressions claim that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will take most players around 70 to 80 hours to play. There are likely ways to cut that down, however, like focusing on main story quests.

But on the other hand, reviewers claim that completionists could easily spend 100 or more hours in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 if they want to experience everything the game offers.

So yes, there are only seven chapters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is fewer than its predecessor. But there is tons of content shoved into each chapter, and you will be able to enjoy the game for a very long time.

