The highly anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch launches on July 29. And while there are plenty of copies of the game to go around, it probably wouldn’t hurt to preorder the game now.

When it comes to preordering, you have plenty of options. Best Buy and Amazon are your best choices as they have some of the fastest delivery options. But if you need more places, here’s a running list of some of the best options:

Here’s what to expect from Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest entry in the long-running role-playing series, which connects the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles X. The game invites players to embark on an epic adventure with “life” as its central theme.

In the game, you’ll play as Noah and Mio, who find themselves caught in a conflict between nations known as Keves and Agnus. Six characters from six different nations team up to learn the truth behind their conflict and head for Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword.

Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 now and start playing as soon as July 29

Again, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch launches on July 29, but if you preorder now, you can play the game as soon as Friday morning. Sadly, that’s the only incentive.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for this game’s release, do yourself a favor and secure a copy because there’s no telling what will happen come Friday. Click the button below for more info.

