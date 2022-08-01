Can you change Xenoblade Chronicles 3 difficulty?

If you started a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 campaign, you probably noticed that you could set a difficulty rating for the game initially. But is there any way to change the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 difficulty while you’re in the game?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched recently on the Nintendo Switch, and early reviews for the game are pretty good. It’s a JRPG focused on character building and unique combat.

But what about difficulty? Maybe you started the game out on Hard difficulty, but realized that it’s too tough. Or maybe it’s the other way around, and you want to make more of a challenge for yourself. Does that mean you’ll have to start a new game?

Can you change the difficulty in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Short answer: Yes, at any time.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to change your difficulty at any time during your journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. You can change the difficulty on the fly as soon as you take control of your adventuring party.

To change the difficulty, you have to head to the game’s settings. Press X to open the game’s main menu and scroll to System.

From there, choose Options then Game. Once in the Game options menu, you’ll see the option to cycle through the game’s difficulty settings.

So you don’t need to worry about starting a new game if you want to change the difficulty.

If you’re looking for a little extra challenge, or maybe you want a more relaxed, easier experience, you can always adjust the difficulty in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during your playthrough.

