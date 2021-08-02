How to buy the Panic Playdate handheld console

A brand new handheld gaming console has finally burst onto the scene. The Panic Playdate is the first gaming console from Panic, creators of the popular Untitled Goose Game, and it’s anything but ordinary.

Unlike other handheld gaming consoles, the Playdate doesn’t have a slot for cartridges for games. Instead, the console will be delivering all of its games through downloads. As an added bonus, Panic is making all 24 games that are part of the console’s inaugural season free to everyone.

The console also includes an intriguing crank on the right side that is part of the console’s controls. It will be interesting to see how Playdate games utilize that control.

Panic’s methods for launching the Playdate keep up with the console’s overall theme and are anything but normal. The company is focused on ensuring they don’t “run out of stock,” so they’re currently working on a preorder-only system.

Here’s how you can get yours ordered.

The Playdate is still a new product, so Panic is keeping things simple for now. You’ll have to head over to the company’s website to get your hands on a preorder for the console:

Head over to the Playdate website Click Add to cart and checkout Enter your billing information Wait for the next wave of shipments

That’s all you need to do to get yourself on the preorder list for the Playdate. Preorders went live on July 29, and the company sold out of its original 20,000 units in around 20 minutes.

There’s no need to worry, though. You can still preorder one of the consoles for the next wave of shipments that will be releasing sometime in 2022.

