How to choose the right web hosting for you

In order to build a professional website, you do not need to be a web developer or designer. An attractive and efficient website that portrays information and connects you to visitors is relatively easy to create in 2020. With WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and more providing all the tools you need, basic website creation simply requires some time commitment.

However, in this environment of simplicity, many people forget about one of the more important aspects of website creation: hosting. Web hosting is fundamental to any website, yet most site owners pay very little attention to it. The thinking is that hosting is a formality to get out of the way and any option will do.

Unfortunately, the reality is not that simple. On the contrary, choosing the wrong hosting can cause significant damage to your business, with your website crashing the moment you start getting an influx of traffic.

That said, choosing the best cheap hosting should not be too difficult if you know what you are looking for. One of the following types of web hosting should cover your needs.

Shared hosting

Shared web hosting is the most basic and cheapest form of hosting. With shared hosting, your website is hosted on a server with a number of other websites. No specific amount of bandwidth is allocated to you. Rather, it is given out on a first-come-first-served basis. This is not a problem for websites that do not need to perform heavy processing and do not expect huge amounts of traffic.

Shared hosting is perfect for individuals and most small businesses, especially if you are targeting a very local audience. If, however, you start getting a rush of traffic, your hosting may not be able to handle it and it will slow down other websites on the server.

VPS hosting

Virtual private server (VPS) hosting simulates a private hosting experience but in reality, is similar to shared hosting. Like with shared hosting, you are sharing a server with other websites. Unlike shared hosting, you have a significant amount of bandwidth allocated to you. This ensures your website will be able to handle an influx of traffic, and traffic to other websites will not affect yours.

VPS hosting is perfect for medium-sized businesses, along with individuals who anticipate heavy traffic to their website. It also serves websites that require high processing capabilities.

Dedicated server hosting

Big businesses, however, require more than a shared plan can provide. Dedicated server hosting reserves an entire server for the website. There is, therefore, plenty of bandwidth for any amount of traffic. A dedicated server also gives the website owner far more control over their own hosting.

Using a dedicated server does require you or a member of staff to have a grasp of the technicalities involved. However, you can ask for managed hosting, through which the provider will allocate support to manage your hosting for you.

Cloud hosting

Unlike the other types of hosting on this list, cloud hosting is not a separate type of plan. Rather, it is another method of hosting altogether. Instead of hosting your website on one server, it is hosted on a range of servers. This makes it more reliable, especially if you are expecting visitors from around the globe and do not want your speed to be limited to one location.

Cloud hosting is slightly more expensive, but it is the next step in web hosting and is worthwhile if you want to stay ahead of the game.

Choosing the right hosting

The right hosting depends on what exactly you need from your website. If you have a clear vision, you will be able to make an informed choice. The good news is that, if you find you need something more than what you signed up for, most hosting providers will allow you to switch to a more suitable plan.

Choosing hosting should not be something you neglect to pay attention to, but it is not that difficult either. Making the right choice now will save you trouble later.

