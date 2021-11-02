How to claim your free Pixel Buds if you didn’t get them when buying the Pixel 6

If you were struggling to preorder your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro the other week, you might have forgotten to add your free-with-purchase $99 Pixel Buds Series-A to your cart.

Google has you covered, and will be sending you an email with some instructions for redeeming your Buds, so you’re not left in the cold.

I added Pixel 6 Pro Yellow to my cart along with the pixel green buds… and now I only see the buds!!! Why? What happened to my cart? And those errors… first 500, then R013, then R008… fix it @madebygoogle and I want that phone and those buds!!! — Trupti Gandhi (@trugandhi) October 19, 2021

It’s perhaps unsurprising that people didn’t always redeem the free Pixel Buds Series-A at the time. I mean, the Google Store broke during the launch, orders stopped going through, devices disappeared out of customers’ carts at checkout, and there were obvious stock issues, as well.

To add to that, the way to redeem the free Pixel Buds Series-A was confusing, requiring customers to manually add the Buds to their cart before checkout.

Even those customers who remembered to add both to their cart found some issues, like the handset showing out of stock by the time they’d managed to check out.

To make it up to customers in what seems to be the most successful Pixel device launch to date (pending sales figures, of course, but I don’t remember any other handset selling out so quickly), Google has decided to honor the spirit of the Pixel Buds Series-A promotion.

Any customer who bought their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro during the eligible period but forgot to add the Pixel Buds A-Series to their cart is going to get an email with steps to redeem their free buds.

Google says it’ll send all the emails out by November 3, so check your inboxes. Apparently, the email will have a redeem button, which will go to the Google Store to choose your color of Buds A.

Then a coupon will automatically apply to the cart, making your total cost zero. Nice guy, Google.

