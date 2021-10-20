How to preorder the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google has been hyping up the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro all year, and now they’re finally being released to the public. Well, kind of, as you can only preorder the $599 Pixel 6 or $899 Pixel 6 Pro right now, with retail sales opening on October 28.

Both handsets are flagship quality, with Google’s custom Tensor processor running the show, under-screen fingerprint readers, OLED displays, support for dual SIM cards, WiFi 6E, and support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave flavors of 5G.

Now is the time to get your preorders in, so you don’t get disappointed on launch day. It’s 2021, stock levels of literally any tech device you want is going to be limited so you should order early if you really want the newest Pixel.

Here’s where to preorder the new Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 is available to preorder, for $599 for 128GB of storage and $699 for 256GB of storage. As an added bonus, you get a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series ($99) as a freebie for preordering.

You could also get one on Pixel Pass for $45 a month, which also comes with 200GB of Google One storage, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass, Preferred Care, and YouTube Premium, and $5 off your Google Fi cellular plan if you’re using them.

Here’s where the preorders are live:

Here’s where to preorder the Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is also up for preorder, for $899 for 128GB of storage and $999 for 256GB of storage. You’ll also get a pair of $99 Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds for preordering.

You could also get one on Pixel Pass for $55 a month, which also comes with 200GB of Google One storage, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass, Preferred Care, and YouTube Premium, and $5 off your Google Fi cellular plan if you’re using them.

Here’s where the preorders are live:

Both handsets will start shipping on October 28, or possibly before that so they get to you by the release date. You can also find preorders for the new Pixel phones through many of the major carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. All other outlets will have stock available on that date.

