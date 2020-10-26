How to create and print an envelope in Microsoft Word

If you frequently need to use envelopes, chances are you’ve already spent a huge amount of money on ready-made envelopes.

Luckily, you can save yourself some money by creating your own envelopes using Microsoft Word and then printing them. This also gives you the chance to customize your envelopes just the way you want them.

The whole process is actually much simpler than you think. To make your own envelopes on Microsoft Word, follow these steps:

For Windows Users

Click on “Start”, then open the “Microsoft Office Suite” and select “Microsoft Office Word.” At the very top, open the “Mailings” tab and select “Envelopes.” You should now be presented with a window where you’ll enter all the information about the envelope you want to create. In the “Delivery Address” box and the “Return Address” box, enter the recipient’s and your address respectively. You can optionally leave out your address information by checking the “Omit” checkbox. In the same window, click on the “Options” button, then choose how you’ll be feeding the envelope into the printer. This is a crucial step to ensure that your envelope is printed correctly. Switch over to the “Envelope Options” tab, and choose the envelope size and font style that you desire. You can also create custom fonts for the delivery and return addresses by clicking on the “Font” button. Once you’re done, click “OK,” and your changes will be saved automatically. If you want to set the current return address as the default one, click on the “Add to Document” button and select “Yes” when you’re prompted to save your current return address. If the previous steps are done correctly, you should now be able to see a preview of your envelope’s layout. If everything looks fine, open “Envelopes and Labels” again from the “Mailings” tab and select “Print”.

It’d be a good idea to get a printer that’s suitable for printing envelopes since not all of them will give you the same results. For more information about the most suitable printers for envelopes, check out this article: https://thetechquarters.com/best-printer-for-envelopes/

For Mac Users

Open a new document in MS Word. Under the “Mailings” tab, click on “Envelopes.” Type in the required addresses in the “Return Address” and “Delivery Address” boxes. Click on “Page Setup” and choose the desired envelope size and orientation. Click “OK,” and if everything looks fine, click on “File,” then select “Print.” Just like on MS Word for Windows, you can customize things like the size, font, and layout of your envelope. To change the font of a specific address, click on “Font” under the box of that address and make the required adjustments. To adjust the position of an address, click on “Position” and make changes to the distances until you position it the way you want. To change the size of your envelope, you can either choose a preset size click in the “Page Setup” window or create your custom size by clicking on the “Custom” button.

Whether you’re a Mac or Windows user, you should now be able to create and print as many envelopes as you want on MS Word. Just don’t forget to change the delivery address when needed and you’re good to go.

