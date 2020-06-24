How to download Twitter videos on desktop, Android, and iOS

If you’ve ever come across an extremely funny or awesome video on Twitter, you may have considered downloading the video directly. This makes sense, as trying to keep up with an actual Twitter post is not only difficult but if the video is removed, you’ll no longer be able to enjoy it or share it with your friends. For that, you’ll need to download Twitter videos directly.

Luckily, regardless of how you prefer to enjoy Twitter, you have options for downloading videos on the platform. Some of these are easier than others, but at the end of the day, all the methods listed below can be accomplished without much fuss.

So, if you want to download Twitter videos on desktop, Android, or iOS, follow our quick guides below.

How to download Twitter videos on desktop

If you want to download videos on Twitter, you’ll need to use a third-party website. Twitter Video Downloader is my personal preference, but SaveTweetVid and Download-Twitter-Videos are both easy to use, as well. Below, you can find a quick guide on using Twitter Video Downloader.

Open up Twitter Video Downloader on your computer Find the Twitter video you want to save and copy the link address to the tweet Back on Twitter Video Downloader, paste the link on the main page and click Download

You’ll be presented with an image of the video with three quality options to download Right-click on the appropriate Download button and click “Save Link as…”

Choose a download location and you are good to go!

How to download Twitter videos on iOS

Downloading Twitter videos on iOS is going to be the most complicated of the bunch, but it’s still not difficult if you know what to do (and that’s what we’re here for!).

First, you’ll need to download the Shortcuts app from Apple From here, open the Settings menu on your iPhone and find Shortcuts > Allow Untrusted Shortcuts and toggle it On

Once that is accomplished, you’ll need to find a Shortcut to download – this site offers a variety of available Shortcuts If you want one specific to Twitter, Twitter Video Downloader is going to be your best bet (you’ll need to open this link from your iPhone) Once added, you’ll need to click the Add Untrusted Shortcut prompt (found at the bottom of the screen) To use this Shortcut, find the Share option on the Twitter video you want to save and scroll to the Twitter Video Downloader option

You can also download certain file manager apps, and use some workarounds to follow the desktop instructions above, but using this Shortcut method is going to be the easiest method to download Twitter videos.

How to download videos from Twitter on Android

If you are on Android, you’ll have an easier time downloading videos on the social network. This is because there are actual apps that can accomplish the tasks. Two of the most popular options are both called Download Twitter Video actually, but you can find the one from SmartUXApp here and the one from PolarisUp here.

From here the process is going to be very similar to the iOS step-by-step:

Find the Twitter video you want to Save and click the Share option Click Share Tweet via.. and find the Download Video option presented by one of the apps above Follow the prompts within the app and download the video

That’s it! You can now download Twitter videos on all of your favorite platforms!

What do you think? Do you have any other ways of downloading Twitter videos?

