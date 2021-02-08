How to get started on LinkedIn in 2021

Nowadays, social media is everywhere. People use it to communicate, share stories, photos, and videos. While most of the social media platforms are aimed at casual communication between people, LinkedIn serves a purpose of a platform where employers and job seekers can network.

Basically, it looks like any other social media, but with some features dedicated to job search and professional communication. Being the most popular platform of its kind, no wonder the amount of its users increases with each day. With that in mind, we made a short guide for anyone willing to start using LinkedIn.

Prepare your application

Before even signing up on LinkedIn, make sure your resume is ready and double-checked. Any of your accomplishments on LinkedIn will be worthless if the resume isn’t of the top level. Of course, some people don’t have enough experience and confidence in writing one and end up googling “help me build a resume” services. And it’s only natural, especially considering the number of different sites to get professional help from.

Also, the thing most people don’t know about is that many companies use resume scanning software along with ATS bots. That means the applicant tracking system uses ATS bots to automatically scan all the applications and decides which ones to pass to a hiring manager. That’s why it’s so important to have a bot-beating resume, and services like resume builder can help to make one.

However, it’s also one of LinkedIn’s huge advantages, as you often speak to recruiters directly, ensuring that the job application ends up in their hands.

Professional profile picture

Your profile picture determines the first impression people will get of you. It’s not a good idea to use photos of your pets or cars on LinkedIn, as many people do on Facebook or other socials. Don’t neglect the importance of having a professional image heading your profile. Hire a photographer or ask a friend if needed. That way, you’ll be sure of the quality of every detail and lighting on the photograph, representing you in the best way.

Location and industry

Specifying your location and industry of the previous career or qualification are crucial steps, as these are the most common filters among employers. Sometimes, it’s a better idea to fill in the name of the bigger city if you live in a countryside village, for example. This will increase the chance of being found by the companies.

Previous jobs

It’s important to state your previous work experience. But the key point here is to pick a job title that represents the previous job in the most professional way. Usually, recruiters search for terms like “HR manager”, “sales manager”, “chief executive officer” and such. Try to avoid using unprofessional and non-traditional job titles.

Summary

Obviously enough, a summary is where you’ll be able to state all the accomplishments, key skills, and work experience more broadly. However, the first thing one should keep in mind is that the text needs to be concise, just like in an application. Also, one can use the key points from a resume. Rephrase some parts of it and paste them into the summary section of the profile.

Recommendations

Ask your former employers or coworkers to leave some recommendations on your LinkedIn profile. Their positive feedback on your performance and personality will be a great hint for a good hiring manager. Just like in business or life in general, other people’s opinions on you are usually taken into consideration more often than your own one.

Network

Let’s split this one into 2 points:

Connecting with unknown people

Different social media platforms have different rules and etiquette, so to speak. While meeting and talking to unknown people is normal on platforms like Twitter, it’s not really a good idea to connect with people you’ve never met on LinkedIn. Of course, sometimes such acquaintances are necessary, but in these cases, a good professional introduction is a must.

Connecting with people you know

On the other hand, it’s a good idea to connect with all the people you know or have worked with. Additionally, when making a connection with someone, LinkedIn puts a pre-filled message “I would like you to join my LinkedIn network”. Replace it with a more relative and specific one. State where you met that person or the company you used to work with them.

Projects

Another valuable thing to put on the profile is everything you’ve worked on. For example, a photographer should post a link to a portfolio, a programmer should link to projects he/she was involved in, a writer to some books or articles. Let the recruiters see the accomplishments and professionalism with their own eyes.

Posts

Yes, one can obviously make posts on LinkedIn, too. However, as mentioned earlier, being a business- and career-oriented social media has other rules. First of all, one needs to post the things that are related to the topic. Photos of your house plants, pets, and nice landscapes don’t belong here. Unless you’re a professional photographer, of course. Keep the feed related to business and it will greatly help to become noticed by the employer and land an interview.

Education

As you could probably guess, you are to fill in the education. The first tip is to not simply type in the school/college/university name but to choose from the options that appear while typing. The system will put a logo of the educational facility besides, making it more appealing. Also, don’t forget to mention academic projects, internships, and other important experience received while studying.

Make your job search clear

The process is pretty straightforward. Go to the “Jobs” panel and choose your career interests. Then, click on “let recruiters know you’re open” button and fill the “note” section with what you’d like to apply for, the preferred location, positions you can occupy from the start, and so on.

Final words

As you can see, making a LinkedIn profile isn’t that hard. At least, it’s not harder than to craft a winning resume. Just try to fill it as much as possible, so that the recruiters see that you’re a perfect fit. And remember, nothing comes on its own, so don’t give up and keep searching.

