How to see who likes you on Tinder without paying for Tinder Gold

Like many of you (right? right???), I occasionally hop on Tinder to check out local singles in my area. You’ve also surely noticed that Tinder likes to dangle the fact that it knows who likes you in front of your face by showing you extremely blurred photos of people who have swiped right on you.

It does this in an effort to sell you Tinder Gold, an expensive premium subscription that lets you get around Tinder’s initial selling-point – not knowing who has liked you until you liked them back. Tinder Gold removes that stipulation and lets you see that off jump. The blurred images it provides are the figurative carrot on the stick.

But, if you refuse to cough up the money for Tinder Gold, there is a nifty little trick you can use to see the most recent ten people that have swiped right on you.

How to see who likes you on Tinder without Tinder Gold

Due to the sensitive nature of this type of how-to, images will be at a minimum, but if you follow the step-by-step guide, you’ll be good to go.

First things first, open Tinder on a web browser (we recommend Google Chrome) You’ll see potential matches on the left side of your screen The top left spot should show a blurred image and text that says something like “X Likes” Click on that and you should see a list of up to 10 people that have swiped right on you Now it’s time to bust out your elite hacking skills ™ Right-click on one of the images and click Inspect down at the bottom Once you have that open you’ll see a bunch of nerd stuff (code), look for the Styles section about half-way down In that section, type out the world Filter in the search box You’ll see some text that says filter: blur(12px)

Change that 12px text to 1px

That’s it! You’re done, now you can see the people who like you without having to drop some serious cash on a Tinder Gold subscription. Yes, there is still going to be a bit of a blur, but from our testing, it is still very easy to make out the profile picture.

What do you think? Plan on using this simple Tinder trick? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: