How to view a Ring doorbell on TV

Ring makes some of the best home security cameras, including the video doorbells they’re best known for. The app is excellent for showing a live stream of the camera, but what if you want to see it on a larger screen?

Well, you could use an Echo Show to view the feed, as Amazon has deep integrations between all the devices it owns, from security cameras to smart thermostats.

You might wonder if you could use something you already own, like a smart TV, to view your Ring video feed. Well, you can, but only on specific devices.

You can easily watch the live stream from your Ring Doorbell on a TV if it runs Fire TV, has a Fire TV device hooked up, or has the Samsung SmartThings app.

For any other smart TV system or streaming device, the only way to get your Ring Doorbell’s live feed on the screen is to screencast the Ring app from your smartphone.

Here’s how to get the live feed on your compatible smart TV.

View Ring doorbell on Amazon Fire TV devices

If you own a smart TV powered by Fire TV or any Fire TV streaming device, here’s how to get your Ring doorbell’s feed on your TV screen. Open the Alexa app Pick up your smartphone and open the Alexa app. Open Settings Tap on the More button at the bottom right of the screen. Add the new Skill Tap on Skills & Games. Find the Ring skill Find the Ring skill using the search function and tap on the list entry. Add it to Alexa Tap on Enable to use. Link your account Enter your Ring credentials and sign in. Search for devices Tap on Discover devices and wait as Alexa searches your local network for your Ring cameras.

You will receive a notification within a few seconds. Use voice commands like, Alexa, show the [exact name of your Doorbell] to view your Ring doorbell on your TV.

If you’re not seeing your Ring doorbell’s feed, there are a few things to check.

Make sure your Fire TV and Alexa App are using the same Amazon account.

Your Doorbell, Amazon TV, and smartphone should be on the same Wi-Fi network.

Say the name of your Doorbell just like it’s set in the app.

View a Ring Doorbell on a Samsung TV

You can view your Ring Doorbell on a compatible Samsung smart TV with SmartThings installed.

Open the SmartThings App on your phone.

Tap on “Device” → “Add Device.”

Search for “Ring” and select your Ring Doorbell.

Enter Ring login credentials and Authorize.

Now, log in to SmartThings on your Samsung TV.

Next, go to “Settings” and then “Notifications.”

Find your Doorbell by name and enable ‘Ring Alerts’ or ‘Motion Alerts’

When someone pushes the button, a small screen will pop up in thetop-right corner of the TV showing the live feed.

You can make it go full screen. If your Samsung TV model has a voice assistant enabled, you can even have a chat with the person at the door.

It shouldn’t be so difficult to watch your doorbell on your TV

Ring Doorbells have been around for a long time, and still only some smart TVs can view their video feed.

It shouldn’t be this difficult to view your home security camera feeds, and you shouldn’t have to be tied to one manufacturer’s ecosystem to do so.

Maybe in the future, we’ll be able to view any security camera feed from any smart device, as we can currently dofrom any smartphone. Until then, you’ll need a Fire TV or Samsung’s SmartThings.

