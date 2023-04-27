Quick Answer: Ring, the home security and smart home company, is owned by Amazon. The e-commerce giant acquired Ring in February 2018 for an estimated $1 billion.

Over the past few years, Ring has become a household name. The company is well known for its popular range of smart home devices, including video doorbells, security cameras, security systems, access control systems, and accessories.

Some of Ring’s best devices include the Video Doorbell 4, Video Doorbell Pro 2, Indoor Cam, Stick Up Cam, and multiple alarm packs.

While you’ve no doubt heard of Ring or may even own a Ring product yourself, you may not know much about the company’s history. Ring has an impressive growth story and is now owned by one of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Read on to learn more about Ring’s past and its current owner.

When was Ring founded?

Ring origins began in 2011 when inventor Jamie Siminoff was in his garage and thought about creating a product that would enable him to watch out for delivery drivers.

In 2013, Jamie eventually turned his idea into a tech startup called Doorbot and raised initial investment through crowdfunding.

During the same year, he appeared on the business reality TV show Shark Tank hoping to raise $700,000 for his brand-new company.

While Jamie walked away from Shark Tank empty-handed, he claims the show increased the company’s sales significantly.

In 2014, Doorbot changed its name to “Ring” to coincide with the launch of its next-generation products.

After the failed Shark Tank appearance and rebrand, the company would go on to raise over $200 million of investment from the likes of Richard Branson, Goldman Sachs, and Qualcomm Ventures.

Who owns Ring today?

Short Answer: Amazon owns Ring.

By February 2018, Jamie Siminoff’s startup attracted the attention of Amazon when it acquired Ring for $1 billion.

One of Amazon’s biggest acquisitions to date, it has enabled Amazon to become a market leader in the fast-expanding smart home space.

How much is Ring worth today?

Under Amazon’s ownership, Ring’s significance has diminished, shifting the focus to the parent company as the driving force in the smart home technology industry.

As of April 2023, Amazon has a market cap of $1.076 trillion, making it the world’s 5th most valuable company by market cap. And as of March 20, 2023, Amazon’s net worth was reported to be $460.98 billion.

$1.076 Market Cap $460.98 Net Worth

Ring’s worth is now estimated to exceed its acquisition value, thanks to an expanding product portfolio, strategic partnerships, and a steady increase in consumer adoption.

Ring’s popular products, such as the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Alarm, and Ring Security Cameras, have transformed the modern home security landscape, providing users with innovative, easy-to-use tech solutions.

Does Jamie Siminoff still work at Ring?

Jamie Siminoff is no longer CEO of Ring, having quit the top job in March 2023 after ten years at the company’s helm.

While he’s no longer the CEO of Ring, he still works at the company as its “Chief Inventor.” He’s responsible for leading the company’s product development efforts.

