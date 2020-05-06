Ring is refreshing its original $99 Video Doorbell with an improved camera and solar charger

If Ring’s myriad of security issues and other off-putting practices aren’t enough to keep you from using one of its video doorbells, then good news, as the Amazon-owned company is refreshing its original video doorbell, the, umm, Video Doorbell.

First released in 2014, the updated version features better night vision, an improved 1080p camera, and new motion zone functionality. It will set you back $99, the same price as the original version. The Verge notes that it is basically the Video Doorbell 2 at this point, but for half the price.

If you want a bit more control, you’re going to want to upgrade to the Video Doorbell 3, which features improved motion tracking.

In addition to the new features introduced with the updated Video Doorbell, Ring is now offering a new $50 solar charger for the doorbell that allows it to charge whenever there is sunlight present. If you choose not to go that route, the unit can be powered by batteries or a hardwired power source.

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) will be available for purchase on June 3, but you can actually go ahead and preorder one now.

