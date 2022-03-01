How to watch President Biden’s State of the Union address

It’s that time of the year. President Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress tonight.

The State of the Union address is delivered each year by the president, except for their first year in office. The goal of the speech is to explain the goals for the year, as well as to look back on the previous year.

This year, Biden plans to speak about the current crisis in Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion. Other focuses for the address include the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and President Biden’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

What time is the State of the Union?

The State of the Union address will begin tonight, Tuesday, March 1, at 9 PM Eastern Time (6 PM on the west coast). There are several different options for where you can watch the address.

How to watch the State of the Union address

You can watch the speech on the White House website, or on YouTube (embedded above). Or you can head to the Twitter page of the POTUS or the White House to catch the live stream there. The White House Facebook page will also be hosting the speech.

And of course, the speech will also be available on traditional television. Most major networks, like ABC, NBC, CNN, and Fox will be airing the speech. And lastly, you can catch the speech on the public service network, C-SPAN.

Where to watch the State of the Union address online

If you prefer list format, here is everywhere you can watch the State of the Union Address:

Fortunately, there are tons of different options for watching the State of the Union address this year. Even if you don’t subscribe to any television service, you can watch the speech for free on social media or YouTube.

