Hulu + Live TV is getting yet another price increase in December

Hold on to your wallets, as Hulu is once again bumping up the price of its Live TV package.

The company is now alerting current Hulu + Live TV subscribers about the price increase that is set to take effect on December 18, 2020. So, what’s the new price? Well, once again the Disney-controlled company is seeing another $10 increase, a tough hit for fans of the service. The prices, starting in December, will be $64.99 per month for the version with ads and the ad-free version is climbing to a staggering $70.99.

This isn’t the first time subscribes are Just last year, Hulu raised the prices by $10.

While there is a lot to like about the plan from Hulu – which includes broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, and channels like ESPN, Cartoon Network, Food Network, and more – but $70 a month for an ad-free viewing experience is a lot to ask from people. Especially right now, with many people still being out of work due to COVID-19.

Hulu isn’t the only company raising its streaming prices. Recently, Netflix raised the prices of its main and premium plans.

What do you think? Surprised that Hulu is raising its Live TV prices again? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

