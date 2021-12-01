I really want this LED floor lamp, and this $90 discount is almost irresistible

I recently moved my home office into a new room, and one thing I’m absolutely craving is some ambient lighting. I bought these Govee RGBIC strip lights for $37 but haven’t installed them because it’s a project in itself. After that, I also considered buying this lamp from the same company, but I don’t know; $140 for a floor lamp seems extremely excessive.

Out of nowhere, this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the folks at Lamp Depot popped up on my radar. Why do you ask? Well, for starters, it’s down to just $60 in this StackSocial sale. It typically sells for $149. OK, that alone is the only reason why I’m considering buying it—nothing else. But seriously, look at this thing. It’s exactly what I’m looking for.

Image: StackSocial

You can easily switch between 16 million+ colors and 300+ multi-color effects with the included remote control. Its design lets you place it in any corner of the room without it looking like an eyesore. And the most important part, it makes your room look extremely cool and chill. For me, this is a really big selling point. I’m going to go ahead and buy it, fuck it.

If you’re like me and want to buy this yourself, go ahead and grab it. $60 is a steal for this. And if you do plan on buying it, be sure to use promo code CMSAVE20 to get the $90 discount. For more product features and info, click the button below.

