Instagram is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 9/22/2022 2:17 PM ET: Instagram is back online. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram,” a Meta spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you were trying to kill a couple minutes (or hours) at work today on Instagram, bad news. The social giant is down for a ton of people right now.

According to Downdetector, 19,145 people have reported outages, and countless people are reporting the outage on Twitter, as well.

It’s not yet clear if a specific area is down or if it is global. That said, we are leaning more towards the global side, as both users in the US and Hong Kong are also reporting it on Twitter.

What is the Instagram outage affecting?

is anyone else struggling to get into their instagram? it kept closing for me and now it wants me to relog but won't let me😭 is instagram hacked or something bc.. — 💫 (@Ivrmiya) September 22, 2022

For many people, the outage is causing DMs to load slowly or not load at all. Others are reporting that their feed fails to load.

Others are noting that they have been logged out and can’t log back in.

Is Instagram down for everyone?

This is still unclear, but it seems that the outage is affecting people globally and not just in one area. While it may not be a true “global” outage, it is affecting multiple regions, at the very least.

Instagram seems to be down or slow to load to me in Hong Kong / APAC



Or is it a global outage? — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 22, 2022

Disqus user Sander Hollebosch writes, “when I open my dm’s it crashes, I deleted my history on the app but it doesn’t work.”

Disqus user Kerri Peek writes, “Crashing seconds after opening. I removed, reinstalled, logged in; didn’t help.”

When will Instagram be back?

As of 1:25 PM EST, Instagram has noted that it is working on fixing everything on its end.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram.



We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) September 22, 2022

Responding to the outage, Instagram states they’re aware of the service interruption:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram,” the company wrote in the tweet. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight!”

Instagram comes back online

Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram.



We resolved the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Alexandru Voica 💀 (@alexvoica) September 22, 2022

We’ll continue to update this as more information is made available.

