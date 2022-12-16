iOS 16.3 beta brings stronger Apple ID security

Apple released its iOS 16.3 beta to the public this week, bringing a new feature to help keep your Apple ID secure.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 16.3 beta is now available to users registered in Apple’s Beta Software Program.

The most notable change with the update is the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication for your Apple ID.

This means you will have a physical device you can set up that will be required every time you try to log in on a new device. Without it, hackers won’t be able to compromise your Apple ID.

Once you authenticate your device, you won’t have to use the physical security key anymore. Additionally, Apple says that its integration also works with device-to-device transfers.

So, when you get a new iPhone, you won’t have to use the key to log into your account as long as you use the device-to-device transfer method when you set up the new phone.

Apple also confirmed that the company isn’t making its own physical security keys. Instead, it will use third-party options for its new security feature.

The update also includes a new guide to help users utilize the Handoff from iPhone feature on HomePod devices. The Handoff feature is not new, but iOS 16.3 has an integrated guide to help people utilize it.

You’ll have to sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program to get access to this update early. To do that, sign up on Apple’s website here using your Apple ID.

