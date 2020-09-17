iRobot just released a cheaper, self-emptying Roomba

iRobot just released a lower-cost version of its self-emptying robotic vacuums, the Roomba i3+. This $600 self-sweeper comes with a self-emptying charging base, which means you can go up to 60 days without having to change the bag. Sixty! That’s amazing, keeping you allergen-free as well, with filtering bags that trap 99-percent of pollen and mold.

The 3-stage cleaning system means more cleaning, less mess, and the state-of-the-art tracking sensors make it a cinch to navigate around your floors and furniture. New reactive sensors stop the vacuum from getting stuck on furniture, and it even has sensors that know which parts of your floor are the dirtiest. On top of that, it knows what the weather is like outside, so it will recommend extra cleaning when the pollen count is high.

It’s powered by the new iRobot Genius Home Intelligence platform, which includes deep personalization such as routines, schedules, and seasonal recommendations for every room in your home. The mobile app has received a makeover, making it easier to control your robovac than ever before.

Oh, and you can still use your voice assistants to get your Roomba to clean, which is still one of the coolest things in my home. The automation doesn’t stop there though, with event-based actions like cleaning once you’ve left the home, or precision cleaning zones for those heavy-traffic areas.

You can get one today from iRobot, or other retailers later this month.

