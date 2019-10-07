Iron Man VR will finally take flight in February 2020 – here’s the new story trailer

We’ve been pretty excited about the upcoming Marvel game, Iron Man VR, for a while now. Camouflaj, the studio behind the game, first teased it way back in April and then our very own (we hate to claim him honestly) Kevin had the chance to try it out at a PlayStation event recently.

Announced at New York Comic Con, we now have a release date and a new story mode trailer to gander at. Iron Man VR will storm to a PSVR near you on February 28.

Check out the new Iron Man VR story trailer

Iron Man VR will follow its own storyline and not be tied with either the comic adaptation nor the Marvel Cinematic universe. There is definitely plenty of inspiration from this version, however, as you can see in Tony Stark’s home and Ghost, who looks to be one of the main antagonists of Iron Man VR.

This title will be a PSVR exclusive, so if you don’t own a VR headset for your PlayStation 4 yet, you’re going to need to get that in order. In Kevin’s own words, “All in all, my experience with Iron Man VR was extremely solid. I literally can’t wait until this game is out so I can immediately go out and buy a PSVR .”

What do you think? Interested in the new title or are VR games still not something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

