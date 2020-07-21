It looks like Amazon’s Prime Day will be delayed until at least September

Introduced back in 2015, Amazon’s Prime Day has been a global event where users around the world are “treated” to a huge amount of sales from the ecommerce giant. Typically held for one day in July, Prime Day very much felt like Amazon’s answer to Black Friday.

Due to COVID-19, however, it looks like this year’s Prime Day will be delayed quite a bit. We already knew it was being delayed, but now, in a statement to TechCrunch, it seems that the actual date Amazon is planning may be further out than expected.

An Amazon spokesperson notes, “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.” They go on to say that Prime Day will still be held in India from August 6-7, but would not go as far as to give a date for the rest of the world.

In addition, it’s possible that Amazon will not host Prime Day on the same day for the rest of the world, either. Instead, staggering dates, possibly in response to COVID-19 trends. Honestly, this makes sense, as certain parts of the world (not naming any names…) have been doing a terrible job at containing the virus, while others seem to be getting a handle on it.

