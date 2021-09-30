It looks like Apple killed off some of Siri’s commands with iOS 15

As iOS 15 makes its way onto people’s devices, it looks like the new operating system came with a few unknown changes to everyone’s favorite AI, Siri. Many iPhone users are reporting that several of Siri’s preprogrammed functions have been terminated as part of the iOS 15 update.

According to a report from MacRumors, many users have quickly noticed the absence of a few of Siri’s commands after updating to iOS 15.

The recent iOS 15 update has gotten rid of Siri’s abilities to let you know certain things about your call history as well as some of the features tied to email.

Here’s a full list of commands that have been removed:

Do I have any voicemails?

Play my voicemail messages

Check my call history

Check my recent calls Who called me?

Send an email

Send an email to…

As it turns out, not only have these commands been removed from Siri with iOS 15, they are also unavailable on iOS 14.8.

Some have taken to forums like AppleVis to express their concerns over the removal of these commands. One user claims that they have received a response from Apple support, claiming that the company is “aware of this issue and it is currently under review.”

That leads me to believe that the removal of these commands in iOS 15 is a bug instead of an intentional removal, but we can’t be totally sure. All we know now is that these commands have been removed, and some people aren’t happy about it.

Hopefully, Apple addresses this issue soon and people can get back to using Siri the way they are used to.

