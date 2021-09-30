You can finally rate Apple’s own apps in the App Store

Apple seems to be making moves to treat its own in-house apps the same as third-party offerings in the App Store, quietly adding the ability to rate or review its own offerings in the App Store. It’s the first time Apple has let you rate its own apps and appears to have coincided with the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 earlier this month.

If you want to check on what the hordes are saying about Apple’s own apps, head on over to the App Store. Some apps are being destroyed on their ratings, like Apple News which has a 2.3 out of 5 from 141 ratings. The surprising star of the show? Texas Hold’em, with a 4.7 out of 5, from 46.4K ratings. Did you know Apple had a poker game? Now you do. Oh, and it’s #69 in Casino, nice.

Reading through the negative reviews, many commenters are complaining about UI changes, or the apps crashing all the time. That’s not exactly an Apple app-specific issue though, as I’ve noticed that since the upgrade to iOS 15, many third-party apps are crashing on the first load, only to work the second time around.

We’ve been unable to find any external pressure as to why Apple has made this change, which seems odd. Then again, with governments around the world looking hard at the App Store’s policies lately, it’s entirely possible that Apple is doing this to divert future issues from occurring.

Third-party apps can’t hide their ratings, so adding ratings to Apple’s own offerings puts them on some semblance of equality.

Only Apple’s apps that are user-deletable are able to get ratings, which are any with an App Store listing. That means you can’t rate core services like Messages, as it doesn’t have a corresponding App Store listing.

