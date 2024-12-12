Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Imagine this for a sec: You’re strutting your stuff down the street, earbuds in, and you’re jamming to your favorite tunes with crisp clarity. Now, imagine you snagged those earbuds for $39 instead of the usual $100.

That’s the deal on the JBL Tune Beam in-ear earbuds at Walmart right now. We’re not kidding. The all-black version of these headphones usually sells for $100, but this deal gets it down to just $39. That’s $60 in savings.

JBL Tune Beam Now $39.00 $99.99 Crank up your tunes with JBL Tune Beam earbuds—Kevin Raposo approved at just $39, bringing killer sound and supreme comfort together in one slick deal. What We Like: Active Noise Cancellation: Bask in music without external chatter interruptions.

Extended Battery Life: Music marathon ready with power to spare.

Adjustable Ergonomics: Fits snugly, whether you're jogging or jamming. Check Availability

Why are these JBL earbuds your best new dancing partner?

First, the sound quality is as crisp as the college professor who docked you points for using “your” instead of “you’re.”

Second, these earbuds have active noise cancellation, perfect for drowning out your neighbor’s late-night karaoke sessions.

Not convinced yet?

The rugged build means these can take a beating from your eeriest workout playlists. And did I mention? These magic audio beans boast an impressive battery life to keep the music going long enough to enjoy a road trip.

An adjustable fit ensures they won’t tumble out mid-drop while jumping around to the latest track. They’re like the bouncers of the earbud world, letting in the sweet beats and keeping the hustle and bustle at bay.

To catch this price drop, act fast. Deals like these are like a good espresso shot—here fast, gone faster.

So, snag your pair of JBL Tune Beam in-ear earbuds before they vanish into the vast oceans of missed opportunities. The time is now, and the price—well, it’s a whisper when it should be a shout.

