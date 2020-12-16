KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to win a Meshforce M3 WiFi Mesh Router

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive this Meshforce M3 WiFi Mesh Router valued at $169, courtesy of the good folks over at Meshforce. Yup, that’s right, you can win this complete Mesh WiFi network router just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So what exactly is this Meshforce Mesh WiFi Router? It’s basically a new router that blankets your home with fast and reliable WiFi. A Mesh WiFi system consists of the main router that connects directly to your modem, and a series of satellite modules, or nodes, placed around your house for full WiFi coverage. Basically, it’s another way to drown your home with WiFi coverage.

The Meshforce M3 router suite works seamlessly to create a mesh network in your home that covers up to 4,000 sq. ft, while supporting up to 60 devices connected to WiFi simultaneously. This means no more dead zones.

If you are still struggling with terrible WiFi speed and terrible internet connectivity, then it’s time to upgrade your WiFi to a Mesh network

To get an idea of this might be helpful for you, YouTuber Liron Segev tested the MeshForce M3 system to see if it could really improve his home’s WiFi speeds. As you can see in the video below, the results speak for themselves.

Here are some key features on what this Mesh WiFi network can offer:

Cover more than 4000 sq. ft. from the garage to your backyard. One WiFi name for the entire house. Expand coverage by plugging additional dots to eliminate WiFi dead spots. It supports up to 6 dots to build a WiFi system for any home, any size. Easy to Setup: Use the My mesh app and complete your mesh WiFi network in less than 15 minutes. Manage your connections and guest networks right on your iOS or Android mobile devices, at home or remotely, anytime, anyplace.

Use the My mesh app and complete your mesh WiFi network in less than 15 minutes. Manage your connections and guest networks right on your iOS or Android mobile devices, at home or remotely, anytime, anyplace. Secure Connection to Your Smart Home: Your data is securely protected under WPA/WPA2 mixed security protocols – the industry level password encryption. Welcome your visitors with a guest network in an isolated WiFi zone, while guarding your privacy and smart home access.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following us on Instagram or Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Just be sure to do this all from the Gleam widget below for your entry to count. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from December 16 to January 6. A name will be selected and announced on Wednesday, January 6, and the winner will receive a brand new Meshforce M3 WiFi Mesh Router valued at $169. Good luck!