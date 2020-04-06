KnowTechie Giveaway: Senstroke – play drums on any surface, anywhere, anytime

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next couple of weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive a complete Senstroke kit valued at $260. You get four sensors and a pair of drumsticks all for throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So what exactly is Senstroke? In a nutshell, it allows anyone to practice drums anywhere, anytime. With the use of Bluetooth technology, Senstroke sensors are attached to your drumsticks and feet. Any time the sensor senses vibration or an impact, a sound is triggered. It can be a lot of fun, especially if you’re someone who constantly finds themselves air drumming. Check out our recent review of Senstroke to get the whole picture.

How to enter

For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below.

The giveaway will run from April 6, 2020 until 11:59 PM Eastern time on April 20, 2020.

The giveaway will run from April 6, 2020 until 11:59 PM Eastern time on April 20, 2020. One winner will be selected, and the winner will receive Senstroke’s 4-pack of sensors plus a pair of drumsticks. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories). Good luck!

